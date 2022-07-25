Rajasthan govt to form Anti-Narcotics Task Force soon: Official

The Rajasthan government will soon constitute Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to check illegal drug trade, a top official said on Monday.

''This (ANTF) will work towards controlling drug trade and drug abuse in the state,'' Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said in her address at the fourth state-level narcotics coordination meeting organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

She also directed the home department to plan a state-level awareness strategy and asked the officials to take effective steps to control the increasing drug addiction among the youth.

Sharma suggested that under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a pledge should be administered to students not to indulge in substance abuse.

She said this oath be made a part of the proposed Rural Olympics in the state next month as a large number of youth are expected to participate in the event.

