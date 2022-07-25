Left Menu

Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's Ranhola; no casualties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:43 IST
A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Monday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No injury or casualty has been reported, they said.

Atul Garg, Director of DFS, said a call about the fire was received at 3:55 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was at a godown measuring 300 square yards and housing decorative items and colour spray cans, he said.

The fire was extinguished by 5:30 pm, Garg said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

