Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's Ranhola; no casualties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:43 IST
A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Monday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.
No injury or casualty has been reported, they said.
Atul Garg, Director of DFS, said a call about the fire was received at 3:55 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was at a godown measuring 300 square yards and housing decorative items and colour spray cans, he said.
The fire was extinguished by 5:30 pm, Garg said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is being ascertained.
