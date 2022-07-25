Five-year-old girl, younger brother killed in house collapse

A five-year-old girl and her younger brother died while five others injured after a house collapsed due to rain in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said. The incident took place at Bhangdoli village of the district. Due to heavy rainfall, the house collapsed, resulting in the death of the two children and injuries to five others, SHO Ramji Lal said. The dead were identified as Jyoti (5) and her brother Golu (2). He said two of the injured were referred to Jaipur while the bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

