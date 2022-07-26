Left Menu

Shipping ministry supporting 45 ferry service projects worth Rs 1,900 crore: Sonowal

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways MoPSW is supporting 45 ferry service projects worth Rs 1,900 crore, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.Under the ambit of Sagarmala, the ministry has operationalised Ro-Pax Ferry roll-onroll-off passenger service between Ghogha-Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai-Mandwa in Maharashtra, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.These services have transported more than 7 lakh passengers and 1.5 lakh vehicles, contributing towards clean environment and public welfare, Sonowal added.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is supporting 45 ferry service projects worth Rs 1,900 crore, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Under the ambit of Sagarmala, the ministry has operationalised Ro-Pax Ferry (roll-on/roll-off passenger) service between Ghogha-Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai-Mandwa in Maharashtra, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

These services have transported more than 7 lakh passengers and 1.5 lakh vehicles, contributing towards clean environment and public welfare, Sonowal added. Keeping in view the potential, the minister said additional projects are planned at Pipavav and Muldwarka in Gujarat and Ghodbunder, Veldur, Vasai, Kashid, Rewas, Manori and JN Port etc. in Maharashtra.

Besides, the ministry is also supporting four projects in Andhra Pradesh, two in Odisha and 1 each in Tamil Nadu and Goa, he added.

The ''guidelines for operationalisation of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the coast of India'' seeks to homogenise and streamline the development and operations of ferry services, as well as promoting ease of doing business by eliminating unnecessary delays, disagreements and introducing digital interventions at customer interface.

