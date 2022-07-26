MCD opens second carriageway of Kishanganj rail under bridge

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday opened the second carriageway of the Kishanganj Rail Under Bridge (RUB) here, a move aimed at improving connectivity between Indralok, Old Rohtak road and New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

MCD officials said the other two carriageways from Azad Market to Gulabi Bagh are still under construction and will be opened soon.

According to an official statement, the underpass carriageway from Old Rohtak to Azad Market was inaugurated by MCD Special Officer Ashwani Kumar, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and former Mayor of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jai Prakash.

Kumar said with the opening of the carriageway, areas in old Delhi will get rid of traffic jams, the statement said.

''Four boxes (carriageways) are being constructed by the Railways on Kishanganj RUB. The corporation has already opened two boxes for traffic,'' the statement quoting Kumar said. The MCD has spent Rs 74 crore so far for the construction of Kishanganj RUB, it said. ''Out of Rs 74 crore, Rs 57 crore has been given to the Railway for the construction of four boxes. Along with this, transfer of properties has also been done between Railways and the MCD for the construction of under bridge,'' the statement said.

Bharti said the construction work of RCC road on the other two boxes (carriageways) is going on ''fast pace'' and these too will be dedicated to the citizens soon. He said after the completion of the construction work on the other two boxes, the traffic from New Delhi Railway Station to Inderlok and Gulabi Bagh, Sadar Bazar and Old Rohtak road will become smoother.

