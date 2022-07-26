Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra suspended after after rains, flash floods

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended Tuesday between Panchtarni and the holy cave after heavy rains and flash floods, officials said, as the authorities asked the pilgrims evacuate the area.The mountains around the holy cave was pounded by heavy rains this afternoon, triggering flash floods in the area, the officials said.

The mountains around the holy cave was pounded by heavy rains this afternoon, triggering flash floods in the area, the officials said. They said due to the rainfall, water started gushing down mountain passes at a few places, which also led to an increase in the water level in a nearby stream.

The situation prompted the authorities to issue an alert for the pilgrims to evacuate the area and all the pilgrims were safely taken to Panchtarni camp, the officials said, adding there was no loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains. The scenes were reminiscent of the July 8 flash flood triggered by heavy rains near the cave shrine resulting in the death of 15 pilgrims. About 55 persons were also injured after the flash floods hit the yatra camp near the cave shrine and washed away few tents and langar stalls.

Rescue operations went on for six days.

