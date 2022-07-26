Chhattisgarh House passes resolution, asks Centre to withdraw forest conservation rules

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the Central government to withdraw forest conservation rules 2022, arguing the amended provisions under them will adversely affect the interests of tribals and other forest dwellers.

The government resolution tabled by Forest and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Akbar stated, " The Central government notification on June 28 this year about "Forest (conservation) Rules 2022' which provide amendment in provisions of granting permission to activities in forest areas would affect the lives and interests of scheduled tribes and other forest dwellers living in forest area. Therefore, the house recommends withdrawing the rules enacted by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change expressing its disagreement." Tabling the resolution, the minister said the amended rules will also create difficulties for forest dwellers possessing forest rights certificates.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said the Centre had sought consent of states before introducing amendments and sought to know what the Chhattisgarh government wanted to prove by expressing disagreement now.

"Does the government want that rail lines should not be expanded, dams should not be built, big projects should not come (in tribal areas)?. Does the state government want tribals to remain backward and no development to take place in forest areas?'' Agrawal asked.

Subsequently, minister Akbar said the central government did not take consent from the state while framing the rules and maintained there was a wider public interest behind the resolution.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Centre has abolished the rights granted to gram sabhas (village assemblies) and this should not have happened.

After the discussion, the resolution was passed unanimously in the House.

