Death toll in Philippines quake rises to 4, with 60 injured
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 27-07-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 12:05 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
A strong earthquake in northern Philippines has killed four people and injured 60, the interior minister said on Wednesday.
Two people died in Benguet province, one in Abra province, and one more in another province, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told a televised news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- interior
- Abra province
- Philippines
Advertisement