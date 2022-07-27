Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:28 IST
Flash flood causes road blockade in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti, several vehicles stuck
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Several vehicles were stuck after a flash flood led to a road blockade in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said.

As per information, a flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road has been blocked, it said.

Around 40 vehicles are stuck on both sides of the road, the department said, adding efforts are on to clear the road for vehicular movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

