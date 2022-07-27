2 women killed in flashfloods in TN
PTI | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Two women died after being washed away in flashfloods at the famous Courtallam Falls here, officials said on Wednesday.
Following flooding due to a sudden heavy downpour, the victims were washed away and their bodies were later retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, said a release from the District Collector's office.
One of the victims hailed from Chennai while the other belonged to Panruti in Cuddalore district, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fire and Rescue Services
- Chennai
- Courtallam
- District Collector's
- Panruti
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, Pallikaranai, Chennai Restores Voice in a Larynx Tumour Patient
Art and technology converge in Chennai, Diplomats from Delhi Facilitating a Grand Cultural Exchange with artist AP. Shreethar and scientist Vishnu Prasad
Bank fraud: ED arrests 4 in money laundering case against Chennai's Surana Group
Sree Kailas Group, Indospace set up new warehousing unit near Chennai
Be Well Hospitals, Chennai Announces New Initiatives on its 11th Anniversary and their Plans for 15 More Hospitals by 2025