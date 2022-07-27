2 women killed in flashfloods in TN

Two women died after being washed away in flashfloods at the famous Courtallam Falls here, officials said on Wednesday.

Following flooding due to a sudden heavy downpour, the victims were washed away and their bodies were later retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, said a release from the District Collector's office.

One of the victims hailed from Chennai while the other belonged to Panruti in Cuddalore district, it said.

