Rainfall activity to decrease in Jodhpur
Rainfall is expected to decrease in Rajasthans Jodhpur division from Thursday, the meteorological centre here said.Several areas in Jodhpur district have been facing a flood-like situation for the last two days due to heavy to very heavy rainfall. Besides, moderate rain was recorded in other areas of the Jodhpur division, he said.Rain activity will decrease in Jodhpur from today.
- Country:
- India
Rainfall is expected to decrease in Rajasthan's Jodhpur division from Thursday, the meteorological center here said.
Several areas in the Jodhpur district have been facing a flood-like situation for the last two days due to heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools have been closed in the district.
During the last 24 hours which ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Lohawat recorded the highest rainfall in Jodhpur at 135 mm, said Jaipur Met Centre director Radheyshyam Sharma.
Jodhpur city recorded 73.1 mm of rainfall during this period, and Bhopalgarh and Phalodi 66 mm. Besides, moderate rain was recorded in other areas of the Jodhpur division, he said.
''Rain activity will decrease in Jodhpur from today. However, one or two spells of mild to moderate rainfall are likely to occur. On July 29-30, Jodhpur is likely to witness partly cloudy sky and mainly dry weather,'' Sharma said.
The weather department did not issue any warning for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 ODI sixes
IT Dept raids Cong MLA Sanjay Sharma's premises
Gehlot slams remarks against SC judges over Nupur Sharma observation
Want to consciously keep taking breaks to avoid burn out: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian captain to win ODI series in England