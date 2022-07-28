Railway station master killed as car swept into river

A 42-year-old railway station master died after his car was swept away by the strong current while he was crossing a flooded bridge in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night when Manish Meghwal, resident of Janta Colony in Jaipur who was posted at Srinagar Railway Station in Bundi, was returning from duty.

Meghwal's car swept into the Chitawa river in Namana police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh said.

The body was recovered around 5-6 kilometers away from the spot after around 15 hours on Thursday noon while the car is yet to be traced, the SHO added.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, DSP Hemant Kumar said.

Moderate to heavy rains have been lashing the region, leading to swollen river and brooks across the area. PTI COR CK

