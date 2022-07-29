Massive waterlogging on multiple road stretches in Gurugram, cars submerged

Massive waterlogging was witnessed on Gurugram's Golf Course Road and nearby areas following an hour of rain.

Areas like Suncity ATS Chowk, Sector 55, 56 road and stretches of the Golf Course road were under knee deep waters and cars parked outside societies were completely submerged.

''This is an annual affair for the residents of Golf Course Road. We undergo massive renovations and cleaning but still waterlogging is a common problem in our area. What makes situation worse is slow drainage and poor response to our calls,'' said Prakash Satija, a resident of a society who shared the pictures on social media.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to take up special repair work of new identified stretches of master roads in the city post-Monsoon.

Upgradation of nine such roads with a total length of approximately 9.38 KMs were recommended in the 41st Core Planning Cell Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal.

The new roads identified include the sector dividing roads of 28/27, 26/42, 54/42, 53/56, 39/40, 30/41, 29/41, 24/25 and 26/Mehrauli Road.

''The team has identified these stretches which require urgent repairs as their condition has deteriorated over time. Since these roads were transferred to GMDA from HSVP, they have been maintained only via patchwork. We have now received the recommendation in the CPC meeting to take forward the special repairs of these master roads and work will begin after the ongoing rainy season,'' said Executive Engineer, Infra 1 Division, Amit Godara.

CEO GMDA said he will be undertaking an inspection of these proposed sites with the engineering team before the work commences.