Left Menu

Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:27 IST
Sri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's inflation surged to a record 60.8% in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Friday, compared to a 54.6% rise in June.

The jump in the Colombo Consumer Price Index was led by a 90.9% climb in food inflation, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The island nation has been gripped by a political and economic crisis that has forced a change of leadership, and is now in a state of emergency.

Also Read: Maldives officials say Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa is taking Saudi Airlines plane to Singapore and then Saudi Arabia, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022