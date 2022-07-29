CWG : India schedule - Competition day 2

Following is India's schedule for Saturday at the Commonwealth Games.

Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat – 3.06 pm Artistic Gymnastics Women's team final and Individual Qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik - 9 pm Badminton Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka – 1.30 pm India vs Australia – 11.30 pm Boxing Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed – 5 pm Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain – 12 am Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet 1 am Squash Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon – 5 pm; Sourav Ghosal - 6.15 pm Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla 5.45 pm; Joshana Chinnapa 5.45 pm Table Tennis: Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana 2 pm Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland 4.30 pm.

