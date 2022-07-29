Left Menu

U'khand: Landslide wipes away major portion of Nainital-Bhowali road

Heavy rainfall in the past two weeks has also left a number of other roads blocked with mounds of rubble, he said.An entire hillock gave way, taking down a major portion of the Nainital-Bhowali road as it slid.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:05 IST
U'khand: Landslide wipes away major portion of Nainital-Bhowali road
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains triggered a series of landslides in Nainital district on Friday, wiping away a major portion of the important Nainital-Bhowali road and its restoration will take at least a week, an official said.

The Nainital-Bhowali road is one of the three major connecting roads to the hill station. Heavy rainfall in the past two weeks has also left a number of other roads blocked with mounds of rubble, he said.

''An entire hillock gave way, taking down a major portion of the Nainital-Bhowali road as it slid. Let's see how long it takes us to restore it, but it should not take any less than a week,'' Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Garbiyal said after carrying out an inspection.

The traffic has been diverted for the time being via Haldwani, he said.

Cheenagarh-Amjad-Midar, Bhalyuti, Konta-Kokad, Siltona-Bajudi, Fatehpur-Bail Basani, Bajun-Adhuda, Bhorsa-Pinoro and Kainchi-Hartapa are among the other roads that are blocked.

Haldwani in the district received a maximum of 191 mm of rain over the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022