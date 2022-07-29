At least seven dead due to recent UAE floods -interior ministry
Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry said on Twitter it was updating an earlier death toll, after an Asian expatriate who had been missing was found dead.
The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.
