U'khand man quits job for farming, now the inspiration behind flower cultivation as a livelihood option

When Balak Ram Nautiyal gave up a job in town to return to his village and take up farming, he was not sure whether it was the right decision. Four years on, he does not regret it as a rich crop of marigold in his fields is making him earn lakhs.

People of Uttarkashi who had to travel to Rishikesh and Dehradun to buy flowers for special occasions like a marriage, a public function or a religious ceremony can now get them in plenty in their home district itself.

Nautiyal (29) quit his job at the Jolly Grant airport in 2018 to return to Tulyada, a picturesque village in the Chinyalisaur block of Uttarkashi district. At that time, his primary aim was to lend a helping hand to his aging parents in farming. But now, flower growing has become his full-time business.

''Looking at his success. People in Uttarkashi have begun to question the age-old belief that migrating to urban areas was necessary to earn a living,'' says Yamunotri MLA Sanjay Dobhal.

''A variety of flowers grow in Uttarakhand's hills but their commercial cultivation had never been a viable livelihood option for the hill people. However, Nautiyal has proved that it is possible,'' the legislator said. At a time when continued migration from Uttarakhand's hills and depleting population in the villages are a cause for concern for authorities, they can cite Nautiyal's success story to lure migrants back to their villages.

After graduation, Nautiyal left his home and his aging parents four years ago to take up a job at the Jolly Grant airport. However, after some years he decided to quit his job and return home to help his parents in farming.

He initially sowed tomato, brinjal, cucumber, okra, and lemon. The yield was so impressive that he was enthused to make forays into horticulture. Nautiyal's vegetables and fruits always sold well in the local markets but when his aloe vera juice hit the shops it caught the attention of the authorities. While he was still planning to approach them to seek help, officials of the horticulture department and the Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan met him to find out how they could help him.

At his request, they set up a polyhouse and dug a compost pit for him. Nautiyal began growing flowers a year ago. In the very first season, he made a good income out of it and extended it from half a hectare to one which has now turned into a beautiful bed of marigold which is much in demand for all festive occasions and ceremonies. Uttarkashi municipality chairperson Bina Bisht, Dunda block chief Shailendra Kohli, and Yamunotri MLA Sanjay Dobhal all praise for Nautiyal, saying people of the area have benefited a lot from his flower production. People from all over the district come to Nautiyal to buy his flowers that are fresh and cheaper, they said. Flowers which cost Rs 70 - Rs 90 per kg in Dehradun and Rishikesh are available just for Rs 50 to Rs 60 a kg in Tulyada.

In the marriage season, Nautiyal gets orders in bulk. ''Balak Ram Nautiyal is a progressive young farmer who is making a handsome profit from farming. In place of wheat and paddy he emphasizes growing flowers and medicinal plants,'' says Pankaj Nautiyal, an officer of Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan. For those migrating to urban areas in search of livelihood, Nautiyal is an example since he has done something of his own at home and prospered, the officer said.

Nautiyal now hopes to employ several youths of his village in his horticulture endeavor. ''Like my father, I also first grew wheat, paddy, corn, potatoes, ginger and garlic, but it was not very profitable despite a good yield. Then I thought of moving on to growing flowers. Initially, everyone discouraged me. But I had made up my mind. ''I began with marigolds and gliders and my income doubled. The demand for my flowers in the market is rising. I even hope to give employment to several youths in my village soon,'' he said.

