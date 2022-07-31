Left Menu

Gujarat: Leopard mauls girl to death

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarats Amreli district, a forest department official said Sunday.The incident took place at Jeera village late night on Saturday, in which the leopard dragged and killed the girl.

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 31-07-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said Sunday.

The incident took place at Jeera village late at night on Saturday, in which the leopard dragged and killed the girl. Her half-eaten body parts were recovered later, the official said.

''Her mortal remains were found at some distance from the place where the leopard had dragged her. Efforts are on to nab the animal,'' he said.

Two weeks ago, a one-year-old daughter of a farm laborer was similarly killed by a leopard in the same village.

Amreli district has reported some incidents of leopard attacks in the past few weeks. On July 23, a man was attacked and injured by a leopard at Vadli village in Jafrabad taluka of the district. On the same day, an elderly woman was injured in Nageshree village of the same taluka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

