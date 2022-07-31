Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 13:07 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.

"Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

