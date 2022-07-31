Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 13:07 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.
"Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 10-Ukraine grieves 4-year-old girl after Russian missile attack
WRAPUP 1-Warning sirens sound in Ukraine's capital as Russia steps up bombardment
India at UNSC assures support to all diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian defence minister orders "units in all areas" to step up Ukraine operations