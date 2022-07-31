Commuter satisfaction survey to begin Monday: Delhi Metro

Commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey conducted by the urban transporter from Monday on various parameters, including availability, accessibility, and security, officials said.

The Delhi Metro will conduct the eighth edition of the Online Customer Satisfaction Survey from August 1-28, they said on Sunday.

''The main objective of the survey is to collect feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. ''Detailed feedback will be obtained from participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire. The survey will also seek suggestions for improvements if any,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMTC) said in a statement.

Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit the DMRC's official website and submit it online by clicking on relevant links. The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on all the important aspects of Metro functioning such as availability and accessibility, information, facilities offered to customers, quality of service, customer service, outside the metro area, security, safety, security, and comfort, the DMRC said. ''The survey links for one topic will be available on the DMRC's website for four days for filling up by the participants. After four days, the next topic will be made available for feedback. As the survey includes seven topics, the survey will conclude in 28 days,'' the statement said. The Delhi Metro is conducting this survey to find out what the passengers think of its services. The results will help assess and make necessary improvements in various components of the Delhi Metro facilities and services based on the feedback received, officials said.

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of an over 390-km network comprising 286 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and the Aqua Line in Greater Noida. It is ranked among the largest metro networks in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)