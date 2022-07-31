Left Menu

Kentucky floods kill at least 26, number to keep rising, governor says

Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

At least 26 people, including children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are expected, the state's governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday.

"Our death toll has risen to 26 lost – and that number will increase. There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day," the governor wrote on Twitter early on Sunday.

