UP: Kanwariya killed, 2 injured in car-bike collision
PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 01-08-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A kanwariya was killed and two others sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a car near here on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am, they said.
Vinay (22) died while Prem Kishore and Lalu sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhananjay Khushwaha said the car occupants were en route to Soro town to immerse the ashes of a relative in the Ganges river.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Soro
- Prem Kishore
- Dhananjay Khushwaha
- Lalu
Advertisement