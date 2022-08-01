UP: Kanwariya killed, 2 injured in car-bike collision

A kanwariya was killed and two others sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a car near here on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am, they said.

Vinay (22) died while Prem Kishore and Lalu sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhananjay Khushwaha said the car occupants were en route to Soro town to immerse the ashes of a relative in the Ganges river.

