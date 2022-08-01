Left Menu

HP flash floods: 3 rescued from river in Kullu, over 150 stuck at Lahaul-Spiti

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:56 IST
HP flash floods: 3 rescued from river in Kullu, over 150 stuck at Lahaul-Spiti
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Three people stranded at a river were rescued and 30 buildings vacated due to flash floods in Kullu district, officials said on Monday.

A team of police and fire brigade personnel carried out the rescue operation near the 14 miles area in Manali tehsil on Sunday, the state disaster management department said. The residential buildings along the Beas river were vacated by Kullu district administration after a flash flood at Bahang village in Manali, officials said, adding that two newly constructed temporary footbridges got washed away.

Meanwhile, more than 150 people are stranded in Lahaul-Spiti district due to a flash flood there, officials said According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel is at the spot.

The people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo road in Lahaul sub division is blocked due to a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022