Dream came true: Odisha cyclist on expedition to Khardung La Pass

Passion for cycling took K Tirumal Kumar to Ladakh's Khardung La Pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world.

The resident of Berhampur city of Odisha's Ganjam district had peddled around 500 km from Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Khardung La from July 2-12.

The 57-year-old trader was one of the 10 members of the Racers and Runners Club, Bhubaneswar, for the expedition to Khardung La, situated around 70 km north of Leh at a height of 17,582 feet from the sea level.

During their 10-day rigorous cycling, they traversed through the Rohtang, Baralacha and Nakeela paths and finally reached Khardung La. Several other cyclists and motorists of other states also travelled on the road during their journey.

''After reaching Khardung La, I felt like the dream came true for me,'' he said in Berhampur on Sunday during a felicitation by the Ganjam Chamber of Commerce.

''It was a challenging and adventurous trip,'' Kumar said, adding that he did not change the bicycle during the journey and or required medical assistance.

Kumar, who undertook such an adventure for the first time, cycled around 50 km daily on an average and took rest near any spring before dusk.

For Kumar, cycling has been his passion from childhood. Once he paddled from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur -- about 170 km -- in an eight-hour journey.

The purpose of the Khardung La was to promote cycling, especially youngsters.

''Age is no bar for a person for cycling, but a strong willpower is necessary for this,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)