London Fire Brigade says 100 firefighters called to fire at a factory in Hayes

London Fire Brigade said on Tuesday that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a factory on Rigby Lane in Hayes.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, London Fire Brigade said on its website. A factory containing around 400 tonnes of waste recycling is alight, it said, adding around 10 gas cylinders had been removed as a precaution as some could explode when exposed to heat.

Details on the extent of damage were not known immediately.

