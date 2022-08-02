Left Menu

RS 20,000 cr second airport coming up near Chennai: TN CM

The tentative plan estimate as of now is Rs 20,000 crore, the chief minister said in a statement here.The implementation of the project by the DMK government would be a stepping stone for the states growth and yet another effort in taking it towards the USD one trillion state economy target, he added.The present airport could handle 2.2 crore passengers annually and this could go up to 3.5 crore at the end of the ongoing expansion work after 7 years.Considering the growing passenger and cargo volume, state-run TIDCO took up the work of identifying land for another airport.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:57 IST
RS 20,000 cr second airport coming up near Chennai: TN CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that a second airport for the city would come up at Parandur near here at an estimated Rs 20,000 crore with an annual capacity of 10 crore passengers.

It will have two runways, terminal buildings, taxiways, apron, cargo terminal and other required amenities.

''The plan estimate for the new airport will be finalized after preparing the detailed project report (DPR). The tentative plan estimate as of now is Rs 20,000 crore,'' the chief minister said in a statement here.

The implementation of the project by the DMK government would be a stepping stone for the state's growth and yet another effort in taking it towards the USD one trillion state economy target, he added.

The present airport could handle 2.2 crore passengers annually and this could go up to 3.5 crores at the end of the ongoing expansion work after 7 years.

Considering the growing passenger and cargo volume, state-run TIDCO took up the work of identifying land for another airport. Four sites were selected and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) recommended two out of them finally, Parandur was zeroed in, Stalin said.

The existing and the proposed airport will operate jointly, he noted.

Approval for site clearance will be sent to the Centre soon and after securing it, the land acquisition process will be started, the CM informed.

After that, the in-principle approval will be sought from the union government.

The CM said the ruling DMK was taking forward the ''Dravidian model'' of growth, where the state's development in the future will be compared with other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022