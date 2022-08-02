Left Menu

Heavy rains: NDRF team in Nilgiris, holiday declared to schools

A 40-member NDRF team arrived here on Tuesday to meet any eventualities and carry out rescue operations, following heavy rains being experienced in Nilgiris district.The district administration declared holidays to educational institutions on August 3 in anticipation of more rains forecast by the Met department.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:03 IST
Heavy rains: NDRF team in Nilgiris, holiday declared to schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-member NDRF team arrived here on Tuesday to meet any eventualities and carry out rescue operations, following heavy rains being experienced in Nilgiris district.

The district administration declared holidays to educational institutions on August 3 in anticipation of more rains forecast by the Met department. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was rushed to the district from Arakonam early Tuesday and will be deployed to Coonoor, Gudalur and Kothagiri in batches, official sources said. Anticipating landslides and falling of trees due to incessant rains, district Collector S P Amrit declared holiday to all the schools and colleges Wednesday, they said.

Fire and Rescue personnel and police departments were put on alert to meet the challenges of the rains, even as 243 areas prone to landslide are under strict surveillance, they said. All the 14 reservoirs are brimming to full and the administration may release the surplus water any time and alerted the people living in low lying areas and banks of rivers to move to safer places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022