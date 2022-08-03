Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's projects on Aug 4

It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting edge medical infrastructure that will provide world class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of southern Gujarat, it said.The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Gujarat on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM Modi will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs 200 crore. It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting edge medical infrastructure that will provide world class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of southern Gujarat, it said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore and be equipped with top class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. It will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicines for care and upkeep of animals, the PMO said.

During the event, he will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women. It will cost around Rs 40 crore and have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide livelihood to thousands others subsequently, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

