Left Menu

Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments from Aug 5 to 15

The Agra Fort, Akbars Tomb at Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri and Itmad-ud-daulah will also be illuminated from August 5 to August 15 as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Superintending Archaeologist of ASIs Agra Circle Rajkumar Patel told PTI. An exhibition will also be organised at the Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, and Guru Ka Tal at Sikandra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:26 IST
Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments from Aug 5 to 15
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Culture ministry on Wednesday announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15.

This is being done as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

''As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022,'' Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

In Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, several events, including a cleanliness campaign and exhibitions have been planned for the 75th anniversary of Independence.

''The ASI's Agra circle will also carry out a 'Swachhata' campaign at 40 monuments from August 8 to 15. The Agra Fort, Akbar's Tomb at Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri and Itmad-ud-daulah will also be illuminated from August 5 to August 15 as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,'' Superintending Archaeologist of ASI’s Agra Circle Rajkumar Patel told PTI. ''An exhibition will also be organised at the Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, and Guru Ka Tal at Sikandra. Besides, at Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri two tricolours each 50-feet high will be installed by August 15,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022