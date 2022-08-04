Pregnant woman injured in public toilet collapse in Kalyan-Dombivali

Left Menu

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was injured after the commode of a public toilet collapsed in Kalyan-Dombivali area of Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.The incident took place at 7am in Lahuji Nagar in Mohane when the woman was answering natures call, he said.The commode collapsed into the septic tank.

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was injured after the commode of a public toilet collapsed in Kalyan-Dombivali area of Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 7am in Lahuji Nagar in Mohane when the woman was answering nature's call, he said.

''The commode collapsed into the septic tank. The woman tried to come out of the tank but finally was pulled out by others who heard her cries. She is in hospital and is recovering from injuries,'' he said.

A team has been sent to the site to inspect the 27-year-old toilet, said Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation Exectuive Engineer Ghanshyam Navangul.

