Goa govt plans jungle safaris, camping sites at wildlife sanctuaries

The Goa government is working on an ambitious plan to conduct jungle safaris, set up camp sites among other initiatives in its wildlife sanctuaries, state Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the state forest minister said the facilities will be developed within the wildlife sanctuaries after taking the local population into confidence. Officials from the state forest department will have a meeting with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest in New Delhi on August 8 to present various proposals, he said.

“We want to develop safari parks in the state by introducing animals in big habitats. But this will not happen overnight. It may take 10 years to set up such parks, as the eco-system has to be developed,” Rane said.

The state government does not want to create zoos in the state, he said.

“The existing Bondla Zoo will undergo upgradation with corporate funding. While the funds will be pulled in from the corporate sector, the entire management of the facility will be with the forest department,” Rane said.

A site for Campo Vans will be created at Surla village in Sattari taluka, which is located at a height, while camping sites will be developed at Cotigao and Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuaries in South Goa, he said.

These initiatives will be carried out while keeping in mind the interest of local communities, who will partner in these projects, the minister added.

