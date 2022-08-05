Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Mumbai hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, civic officials said.

The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, they said.

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

