Maha: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport
- Country:
- India
Two aviation engineers were struck by lightning and suffered injuries on Saturday evening at Nagpur airport, an official said.
While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told PTI.
They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place, Etesham informed.
The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of Kingsway Hospital, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Etesham
- Indigo
- Kingsway Hospital
- Intensive Care Unit
- Mohammad Etesham
ALSO READ
Assam: IndiGo flight cancelled; passenger says plane's wheels stuck in outfield
Akasa Air congratulates IndiGo on its 16th birthday
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft
Jharkhand to have 3 more airports: Scindia; IndiGo starts Delhi-Deograh flight
Indian airline IndiGo says high costs to curb Q2 profit