Maha: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:36 IST
Two aviation engineers were struck by lightning and suffered injuries on Saturday evening at Nagpur airport, an official said.

While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told PTI.

They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place, Etesham informed.

The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of Kingsway Hospital, he added.

