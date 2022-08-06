Bike rally organized to promote tourism in Jammu

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the tourism department on Saturday organized a bike rally here to infuse the spirit of nationalism among the youth and also promote offbeat tourist destinations of Jammu region.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar flagged off the rally from Kala Kendra to Suchetgarh border via Surinsar, Mansar, Baba Sidh Goria and Baba Chamliyal.

“This is basically a tourism promotion event which will surely enthuse the spirit of nationalism among the youth of Jammu division as well and a team of 75 bikers will travel along the serene lakes of Surinsar and Mansar before reaching the Border Tourist Destinations rekindling the spirit of courage and adventure as well as spreading awareness for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan ‘among the general public to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotav,” Kumar said.

The rally was one of its kind as Baba Sidh Goria, Baba Chamliyal and Suchetgarh are part of the border circuit being pitched by the tourism department.

Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekananda Rai said Jammu, being a tourist friendly region has a lot to offer to visitors and there are 37 offbeat tourist destinations of Jammu province which are being pitched to promote border tourism like Suchetgarh, Nowshera and Poonch.

“The event will give an impetus to Jammu Tourism and attract more tourists,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)