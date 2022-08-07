Left Menu

Three puppies fall into borewell in Mohali, NDRF called for rescue operation

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 07-08-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 00:49 IST
Three puppies fall into borewell in Mohali, NDRF called for rescue operation
  • Country:
  • India

A team of NDRF was called on Saturday after three puppies fell into a 45-feet deep borewell at Bhagomajra area in Kharar here, said officials.

Three puppies of a stray animal had fallen into the borewell on Friday evening, they further said.

A police official said the team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) came on Saturday to rescue the puppies.

The official said out of three, one puppy is suspected to have died.The operation to rescue the other two was still underway.

A JCB machine was also deployed at the site for the digging operation, said the officials.

A member of the NDRF team said efforts were on to rescue the puppies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unlimited Earning Possibilities for Journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unli...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022