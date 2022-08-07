Three puppies fall into borewell in Mohali, NDRF called for rescue operation

A team of NDRF was called on Saturday after three puppies fell into a 45-feet deep borewell at Bhagomajra area in Kharar here, said officials.

Three puppies of a stray animal had fallen into the borewell on Friday evening, they further said.

A police official said the team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) came on Saturday to rescue the puppies.

The official said out of three, one puppy is suspected to have died.The operation to rescue the other two was still underway.

A JCB machine was also deployed at the site for the digging operation, said the officials.

A member of the NDRF team said efforts were on to rescue the puppies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)