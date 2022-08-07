Left Menu

ISRO SSLV completes maiden flight; experiences data loss

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
The Indian Space Research Organisation's small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) completed its maiden flight on Sunday, August 7. All stages performed as expected, but data loss was observed during the terminal stage, the agency said.

The mission lifted off from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, carrying EOS-02, a 135 kg earth observation satellite, and an AzaadiSAT satellite.

EOS-02 offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red band with high spatial resolution. On the other hand, AzaadiSAT is an 8U Cubesat that carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams and conducting femto-experiments. These payloads were built by girl students from rural regions across the country.

SSLV is capable of launching Mini, Micro, or Nanosatellites (10 to 500 kg mass) to a 500 km planar orbit. It is designed to cater the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits (LEO) on a 'launch-on-demand' basis.

According to ISRO, the launch vehicle offers low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch-on-demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure requirements, etc.

(To be updated)

