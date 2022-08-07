Left Menu

Light to moderate rains in pars of Rajasthan

It is very likely to intensify further and gradually move in a west-northwest direction during the next 48 hours, he said.Due to the effect of this system, light to moderate rain are likely in some parts of eastern Rajasthan in the next four-five days, while heavy showers in Kota, Udaipur division and surrounding districts is also likely to continue for the next four-five days, he said.Sharma said there is also a possibility of light to moderate rains at some places in districts falling under the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:08 IST
Light to moderate rains in pars of Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said on Sunday. Heavy rain was recorded at one or two places in the state, with Keshwana in Jalore recording the highest 65 mm rain during the period, the official said. Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh recorded 60 mm rainfall, Tatgarh in Ajmer and Shahabad of Baran recorded 30 mm each and Mandrayal in Karauli recorded 20 mm rains, the official said.

Various places in the state recorded 10 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. MeT department regional director Radheshyam Sharma said, on Sunday, a well marked low pressure area has formed over the Bay of North-West Bengal and the adjoining Odisha coast. It is very likely to intensify further and gradually move in a west-northwest direction during the next 48 hours, he said.

Due to the effect of this system, light to moderate rain are likely in some parts of eastern Rajasthan in the next four-five days, while heavy showers in Kota, Udaipur division and surrounding districts is also likely to continue for the next four-five days, he said.

Sharma said there is also a possibility of light to moderate rains at some places in districts falling under the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. There is a possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in the Jodhpur division in the next 48 hours, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022