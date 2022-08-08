Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rain warnings for parts of Vidarbha; red, orange alerts issued for several districts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:56 IST
Maha: Heavy rain warnings for parts of Vidarbha; red, orange alerts issued for several districts
  • Country:
  • India

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, an official said on Monday. The regional meteorological centre in Nagpur has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia on Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert from Monday to Wednesday, the official said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, he said. As per the forecast released at 1 pm, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Bhandara. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places in Akola, Washim; few places in Yavatmal and Amravati and isolated places in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Wardha districts, it stated.

There was also a possibility of intense spells of rainfall at isolated places over Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

As per official data, in the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am, Nagpur had recorded 108.7 mm rainfall, followed by Wardha with 100.4 mm, Gadchiroli with 83.4 mm and Yavatmal with 61 mm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022