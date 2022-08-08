Left Menu

6 people die, dozen unconscious due to suffocation at Muharram procession in Pakistan

It is a day of bereavement, when Shia Muslims observe fasts, take out rallies and pray in remembrance of Prophet Mohammeds grandson Imam Hussain, who was martyred centuries ago at Karbala in Iraq.Processions are taken out in all small and large cities of Pakistan on the 9th and 10th day of Muharram which are public holidays.Thousands attend the main processions on the 9th of Muharram and Ashura across the country with thousands of policemen and paramilitary rangers deployed to provide security.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:27 IST
6 people die, dozen unconscious due to suffocation at Muharram procession in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least six people died and dozens fell unconscious due to suffocation during a Muharram procession in Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday.

An Edhi Trust official said the incident occurred in Rohri town because of the stifling heat, humidity and the size of the procession that grew and it moved closer to the main Imambargah.

"Six of the mourners in the procession passed away due to suffocation while dozens also fell unconscious or ill and were taken to hospital," the official said.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The 10th day of Muharram is known as Ashura. It is a day of bereavement, when Shia Muslims observe fasts, take out rallies and pray in remembrance of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussain, who was martyred centuries ago at Karbala in Iraq.

Processions are taken out in all small and large cities of Pakistan on the 9th and 10th day of Muharram which are public holidays.

Thousands attend the main processions on the 9th of Muharram and Ashura across the country with thousands of policemen and paramilitary rangers deployed to provide security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022