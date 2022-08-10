Stranded whale euthanized after removal from French river
French authorities say a beluga whale stranded for several days in the Seine River has died after it was successfully removed from the French waterway.
The whale was being prepared for transfer to a saltwater pool in Normandy.
Veterinarian Ollivet Courtois said that during the rescue operation, the dangerously thin white mammal began to have breathing difficulties, and so experts decided to humanely euthanize the creature.
The whale, which became a local celebrity, was first spotted last week having accidentally veered off its normal path to the Arctic.
