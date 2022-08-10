Left Menu

Heavy rain pounds Odisha, collapsing bridges and disrupting traffic

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:31 IST
Heavy rain pounds Odisha, collapsing bridges and disrupting traffic
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rain battered several districts of Odisha, leading to collapse of some bridges over swollen rivers and disrupting road connectivity, officials said on Wednesday.

A depression, which lay above Odisha a day ago, weakened into a well-marked low pressure area (Lopar) over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh at 5.30 am, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken further during the next 24 hours, according to a bulletin.

Heavy showers pounded Sambalpur over a 24-period till 8.30 am, with Jamankira recording 147 mm of rain and the district headquarters receiving 126 mm.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said rain mainly occurred in southern and western Odisha. Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda recorded 136 mm of rain, Bijepur in Bargarh 115 mm. Traffic was disrupted on one side of the National Highway 53 in Sambalpur due to a landslide.

Rain also lashed Cuttack, Kalahandi, Deogarh and Nabarangpur districts also, the weather office said.

Water levels in the Banshadhara and Nagavali rivers are rising, but it is under control, Jena told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

''Malkangiri was experiencing floods for the past three days and the situation has improved now,'' Jena said.

In Nuapada, a bridge between Sarabanga and Amanara over the swollen Jonk river caved in, while a portion of a bridge over a canal in Balasore has also collapsed.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said many rivers, such as the Mahanadi, were flowing below the danger level, adding that they were keeping a close watch.

Another Lopar may form over the northern Bay of Bengal around Saturday. The system can become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwestwards, the Meteorological Centre said.

The Met issued an orange warning of very heavy rain in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar till Thursday morning.

It warned of heavy rain in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in many districts for the subsequent three days.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture off the coast till Thursday as squally weather with wind speed of 45-55 kmph is expected over the northwest and central Bay of Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022