Germany will tackle energy crisis in solidarity with European partners

Germany is determined to uphold European solidarity while tackling an energy crisis in the coming winter, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 15:26 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

"I believe that, as the biggest country with the greatest economy and the largest population at the center of Europe, we have a special task." Germany cannot play games against Brussels to please a domestic audience, he added.

"We are the ones that have to do their share so that progress and sustainability come to pass in Europe. This is something that I commit to," Scholz said.

