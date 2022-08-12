101 dams in Rajasthan filled to capacity

More than 100 dams in Rajasthan are filled to their capacity as the state received good rainfall this monsoon season.

From June 1 to July 30, the state received 351.4 mm rainfall as compared to 220.7 mm in the corresponding period last year.

According to water resources department data, the water storage in 716 dams of Rajasthan till August 11 was 7,675.64 million cubic metres. The figure was 7,113.92 million cubic metre in the corresponding period last year.

More than 60 per cent of the total capacity of the dams in the state has been achieved this season.

Rajasthan has 716 dams, out of which 101 dams have completely filled, 373 are partially filled and 231 are empty.

The water lifeline for Jaipur and some of the adjoining districts -- Bisalpur dam -- in Tonk district was filled till 35.80 per cent of its capacity till August 11. The present water storage in the dam is 392.29 million cubic metre against its total capacity of 1,095.84 million cubic metre.

During the same period in 2021, the Bisalpur dam had a water storage of 375.71 million cubic metre.

Rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan. According to the meteorological department, Aklera of Jhalawar district recorded the highest of 131 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

Mandana in Kota recorded 120 mm rainfall, followed by 110 mm in Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh, 100 mm in Bijolia of Bhilwara and 80 mm each in Manohar Thana of Jhalawar and Sangod of Kota.

