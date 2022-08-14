Alert lifeguard saves Mumbai man, his son from drowning in Andamans

An alert lifeguard saved two tourists from drowning at the famed Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Sunday.

A father-son duo from Mumbai was on a trip to the islands, they said.

While bathing at the Radhanagar beach in Havelock Island in South Andaman district, they were caught in a current and started to drown. Noticing this, an alert lifeguard jumped into the waters and brought them out, officials said.

The blue flag Radhanagar beach is a major attraction for all visiting tourists. It is kept open for the public from 9 am to 5 pm with strict vigilance.

