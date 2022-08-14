Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of Kermadec Islands early on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles), EMSC said.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

