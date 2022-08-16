Left Menu

Portuguese wildfire envelops Madrid skyscrapers in smoke 400 km away

In eastern Spain, however, hundreds of firefighters were working around the clock to control two wildfires in the Valencia region. In the Vall d'Ebo area south of Valencia, roads have been closed and about 2,000 people evacuated since Sunday after lightning ignited the wildfire, which has since burned more than 9,500 hectares.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:01 IST
Portuguese wildfire envelops Madrid skyscrapers in smoke 400 km away
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Smoke from a huge wildfire in central Portugal enveloped skyscrapers known as the "Four Towers" in Madrid 400 km (250 miles) away on Tuesday, and residents of the Spanish capital complained of a strong burning smell. The fire, which has ravaged Portugal's Serra da Estrela national park, started on Aug. 6 and had been largely put out as of Sunday, but reignited again on Monday, leading to the evacuation of several villages.

More than 1,100 firefighters backed by 13 waterbombing aircraft were tackling the blaze, which has already torched more than 17,000 hectares. Civil Protection Commander Andre Fernandes said the fire had several fronts, making it difficult to fight amid windy, dry weather.

NASA Worldview satellite images showed the plume of smoke extending from the west of the Iberian peninsula to its eastern half and beyond Madrid, where emergency services had to explain to worried residents that there was no fire nearby. In eastern Spain, however, hundreds of firefighters were working around the clock to control two wildfires in the Valencia region.

In the Vall d'Ebo area south of Valencia, roads have been closed and about 2,000 people evacuated since Sunday after lightning ignited the wildfire, which has since burned more than 9,500 hectares. Climate change has left parts of the peninsula at their driest in 1,200 years, according a study published last month in the Nature Geoscience journal.

July was the hottest month recorded in Spain since at least 1961 when Spain's meteorological service began its register. Wildfires have burned more than 270,000 hectares in Spain so far in 2022, way above the 15-year annual average of 70,000, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

In Portugal, forest fires have ravaged around 85,000 hectares, or nearly 1% of the country's territory, the highest percentage in the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022