Left Menu

Woman, daughter-in-law found murdered at home in Delhi, suspect detained

A 70-year-old bedridden woman and her daughter-in-law were found murdered at their home in northeast Delhis Subhash Park area on Tuesday, police said.The two women, Vimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Doli Rai 45, were stabbed multiple times, causing the latters intestines to come out, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:38 IST
Woman, daughter-in-law found murdered at home in Delhi, suspect detained
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old bedridden woman and her daughter-in-law were found murdered at their home in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park area on Tuesday, police said.

The two women, Vimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Doli Rai (45), were stabbed multiple times, causing the latter's intestines to come out, they said. The suspect has been detained, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said Rai's sons Sarthak and Shashank had gone to Rishikesh and Mussoorie for two-three days. They found the bodies after they returned home and informed the police. A PCR call was received around 4.20 am about the murder in the Welcome police station area, the DCP said.

The bodies bore multiple stab wounds. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have examined the house, the police said.

Devi was bedridden for the last three-four years and stayed on the first floor of the four-storey house, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Devi was smothered before being stabbed. Rai was stabbed multiple times in the stomach. Her intestines came out as her stomach swelled, they said, adding that it appears that they were murdered two days ago.

It is suspected the women were killed in a robbery gone wrong. The house was ransacked and an Apple watch was found missing. Its location has been traced to Haridwar, the police said.

It seems that the assailant was known to the family as there were no signs of forceful entry. The family's pet dog was found locked in a room on the third floor of the house, they said.

Footage of two CCTV cameras installed in the house is being scanned to identify suspects, they said.

Rai's niece Prerna Sharma said, ''My elder sister received a call from Shashank about the murders, following which we rushed here early morning. The brothers were not at home at the time of the incident, they had gone on a trip with their friends. The family runs a puja ''samagri'' business and runs a shop in Chandni Chowk.'' PTI NIT TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022