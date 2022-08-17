Telangana CM inspects Secretariat construction works

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed state Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy and officials to complete the construction works of the new Secretariat complex at the earliest without compromising on quality.

Rao inspected the ongoing construction work and enquired about the progress, an official release said.

He instructed the officials to take steps to complete the works simultaneously at a fast pace, it said.

He said the buildings of all the departments in the complex should be magnificent and instructed the officials to develop greenery and landscaping in the complex premises.

He gave several other directives related to the construction work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)