MP: 7-year-old girl injured, undergoes surgery after being attacked by dog

A seven-year-old girl was hospitalised and underwent eye surgery after a dog attacked her in Kolar area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, an official said on Thursday.The girl, identified as Suhani, was attacked by the dog on Wednesday evening when she was playing near her home, and a neighbour chased the canine away after hearing the childs cries, he said.She sustained superficial injury to the eye and has undergone surgery.

Updated: 18-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old girl was hospitalised and underwent eye surgery after a dog attacked her in Kolar area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, an official said on Thursday.

The girl, identified as Suhani, was attacked by the dog on Wednesday evening when she was playing near her home, and a neighbour chased the canine away after hearing the child's cries, he said.

''She sustained superficial injury to the eye and has undergone surgery. Her eye has not been damaged. The other injuries are due to the fall she suffered. Her condition is stable,'' Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashish Gohiya told PTI.

When contacted, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner KVS Choudary said the civic body had expedited the stray dog sterilization drive to keep their numbers in check.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

